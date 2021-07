Many millions are generated each year off of the talents of college athletes, and it’s fitting that players should share in the revenues. Georgia is among a dozen states that have passed “Name Image Likeness” (NIL) laws or executive orders that allow players to use their image to make money. It’s a move toward fairness for athletes. It’s always seemed wrong for so much money to be made on the backs of athletes who don’t get a cut and often don’t make it to the pros. Their coaches have been able to make money off sponsorships. Shouldn’t players, too?