It shouldn’t be that hard to find a used bike, especially when it’s a used bike from one of the biggest motorcycle brands in the world. While it hasn’t been impossible to dig around on Craigslist or eBay to find the Harley of your dreams (mine is an XR1200), the bar and shield has now made it extra easy with the launch of its new H-D1 Marketplace. This site is a nationwide register of every used Harley in the country, not just Certified Pre-Owned, but every used H-D currently sitting on an H-D showroom floor. And they offer financing. This could get dangerous.