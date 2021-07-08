Cancel
Food & Drinks

Oreo releasing new Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie flavors

By Ann Schmidt
 13 days ago

Oreo is getting ready for fall. On Thursday, the cookie brand announced that it will be releasing two new flavors: Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie, according to reports. Ahead of the announcement — which was reportedly made during a live press conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Twitter...

