Report: Quickley, 2 Hornets out of Team USA camp due to COVID-19 protocols

By Jonathan Soveta
theScore
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Charlotte Hornets duo P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges are out of Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The three were a part of the Select Team, which is training with Team USA's main...

