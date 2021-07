Committing to a radio show is an excellent way to keep your DJ muscles in shape. It provides you with a space to practice and stay in good form, and gives you a solid purpose to hunt and dig for music. There are many places to host shows, from well-established stations to simply making your own schedule and using a podcast-style model, similar to Josh Wink’s Profound Sounds, or Adam Beyer’s Drumcode Radio via, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, or Mixcloud. A consistent opportunity to express yourself and build your sound is invaluable.