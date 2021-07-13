Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Mercy Health free nutrition program educates those managing chronic illness

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZjew_0arsBdOK00

Experts will tell you that what you eat has a big impact on your health.

Whether you're new to a diagnosis or have been managing chronic illness for years, some changes to your diet can make you feel a whole lot better.

Mercy Health's Starting Fresh program has moved from the classroom to Zoom during the pandemic. While not ideal, Cathy Zeltner says she's thankful for program.

"I've never taken a nutrition class and I've been hypoglycemic since I was 16," says Zeltner.

Cathy graduated from the program and now attends monthly meetings. She said she's not only learned about food, but she's learned about her body as well.

"I always kind of thought of our body parts as being parts. Your heart does this. Your kidneys do this and now I know that everything is connected more and that it affects everything that you do," says Zeltner.

Starting Fresh is a four-week program offered for free by Mercy Health. It's designed to educate folks with a chronic illness, like diabetes, on not only what to eat, but how much.

"We do work with 'my plate.' That is a really important core principle. Start off your meal with half of your plate with vegetables or fruit. That's super important and keep your plate to nine inches or less," explains Kate Backoff, Community Health worker for Mercy Health.

Susan Zirkel is the Community Health program coordinator for Mercy Health.

She says through Starting Fresh, "We educate. We motivate. We help them. We support them. Just so they can have a little better quality of life and not feel bad that they have a chronic disease that so many people do have."

Participants get free, fresh produce through the program and are offered plenty of recipes and lifestyle tips.

Zeltner says Starting Fresh also provides an amazing support system. "This group is so positive," she says.

The next program starts on July 21st. To sign up or learn more, email Kate Backoff at startingfresh@mercy.com or call 419-251-2463. You doctor can also refer you to the program.

Comments / 0

WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Community Health#Kidneys#Mercy Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Recipes
Related
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Free health care directive program July 20

Everyone ages 18 years and older should complete a health care directive. The primary purpose of a health care directive is to allow people to stay in control of their care, even if they lose the ability to communicate. The next informational program will be Tuesday, July 20, 2-3 p.m....
HealthNewswise

Premier Virtual Nutrition Education Conference Offers Free Registration for Media

Newswise — The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior annual conference, Raising Reliance and Resilience, brings together nutrition educators from around the globe to focus on building equity, planetary health, future nutrition education, healthy children and youth, plus research and evaluation. From August 8 – 10, 2021, the virtual conference...
HealthThe News Guard

Free online classes and groups for health education and support available

List provided by Samaritan Center for Health Education. Grief Support Group, Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Online. Education and support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Meets every Thursday and is led by a trained medical social worker. To register, please call 541-574-1811. Al-Anonn...
Laplace, LAL'Observateur

Health & Human Services offers free educational & lifestyle classes

LAPLACE — The Department of Health and Human Services has planned a variety of programs to meet the needs of the St. John the Baptist Parish community, including STEM learning sessions, parenting classes, nutrition classes and financial literacy workshops. STEM Session. St. John Parish has worked in partnership with STEM...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Public health program ‘Back to Safe Sleep’ offers free cribs

Ravalli County Public Health is giving away safe baby cribs that serve as portable play yards. “Last year and this year we have been promoting the ‘Back to Safe Sleep’ and provide the [Graco] Pack ‘n Play,” said Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber. The program, funded by a...
Drinkssouthfloridareporter.com

Nutrition And Heart Health: The Latest Review

In a recent article, researchers explored the findings of past studies into heart-healthy eating. Using keyword searches of PubMed, a database of biomedical articles, the authors sought to extract high-level insights from existing research. They present their conclusions in a new article in the European Society of Cardiology’s journal Cardiovascular...
Mental HealthWilliston Daily Herald

3 strategies to protect mental health

Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life. For example, the Harvard Medical School notes that regular exercise can slow the natural decline in physical performance that occurs as people age. That means routine exercise can serve as something like a fountain of youth that allows people to keep their cardiovascular fitness, metabolism and muscle function on par with their younger counterparts.
Dietstmj4.com

Personalized Nutrition Programs to Reach Your Best Health

When it comes to weight loss, everyone’s journey looks different. Nutrition is not “one size fits all,” so it’s important to create a personalized nutrition plan that fits your own needs. Integrative Health & Wellness can help you create a personalized weight loss program that addresses your own nutritional needs with body composition analysis and genetic testing. Owner and Nutritionist, Amanda Zagrodnik, is joined by Nutritionist, Katie Smyczek, to tell us how to get started!
Workoutsospreyobserver.com

Lori Pierce Teaches Yoga To Patients With Chronic Illness

Lori Pierce has discovered a way to help relieve pain caused by the rare disease scleroderma. 38 to 341 in one million individuals per million throughout the world develop scleroderma. Common symptoms of Scleroderma may include tightening of the skin and joint pain. It can take a toll on one’s skin, joints and tendons.
FitnessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lifestyle and brain health are interconnected

Most of us know the importance of exercise and healthy eating habits to promote heart health, but do you know that nutrition and lifestyle also impact the health of your brain? It is never too late to incorporate healthy habits into your daily life to protect your brain. The national Alzheimer’s Association recommends ten ways to help take care of your brain.
Hendersonville, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Free Webinar Will Deal With Chronic Shoulder Pain

Because so much is resting on your shoulders, it’s important to take care of them. Shoulder pain and injuries can be taxing on your daily routines, preventing you from doing the things you love. AdventHealth Hendersonville invites the public to a free webinar featuring Dr. Robert Boykin, orthopedic surgeon. Boykin...
Healthagrinews-pubs.com

To Your Good Health: Chronic vs. acute pain

What is the difference between chronic pain and acute pain? How can I best describe my chronic pain when it is variable in intensity, but negatively impacts so much of my life and my activities? Are there things my doctor should consider or suggest in my treatment or in communicating with me?
Video GamesAugusta Free Press

Retired professional gamer Marajade Sith discusses life with chronic illness

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nearly 4 percent of the world’s population is affected by autoimmune diseases. According to the National Stem Cell Foundation autoimmune diseases represent the third leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. While many autoimmune diseases are rare, the National Institutes for Health (NIH) estimate up to 8 percent of the U.S. population are affected and the prevalence of autoimmune diseases are increasing.
HealthCleveland Scene

How Adults Can Face the Challenges of Aging for a Better Quality of Life

If you’ve just crossed the Golden Year, know that the best years of your life are yet to come. Seniors approaching old age should prepare for the time in their lives when their psychological, physical, and mental faculties will start to diminish. But, knowing what to expect can help you have a better quality of life and ensure that you age gracefully.
Glendale Star

GCC awarded for employee health programs

Glendale Community College was recognized by the Healthy Arizona Worksite Program as achieving the Platinum Level of excellence in worksite wellness. The Healthy Arizona Worksite Award recognizes employers who are making efforts to positively affect the health and well-being of their employees, their families and their community by implementing comprehensive worksite wellness strategies.
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

School of Nursing partners with Mercy for “Earn as You Learn” program

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need for nurses in hospitals across the country. To help the shortage locally, Missouri State University’s School of Nursing is piloting a Mercy Hospital Springfield program called “Earn as You Learn.”. “The nursing shortage is currently great,” said Monika Feeney, interim director of the School...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Managing Mental Health at Home

Your mental health should always be a priority, but it is easy to put yourself and your mental health on the back burner in a fast-paced world full of responsibilities and stress. And while you might not have the time to run off and enjoy a meditation retreat this week, there are some ways you can improve your mental health at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy