From caravans to sports cars: Bosch extends the electrical car’s repertoire

There is no question that Opel has had tough years. For a long time the brand was only in the red. Whatever good cars you countered with this circumstance will fizzle out in the medium term at the latest. General Motors finally gave up and PSA took over the business. What followed was a painful reorganization, CEO Carlos Tavares is not known to be unduly sentimental about this. After all, the ruthless approach meant that the Opel brand, the end of which some had already predicted, is making profits again.