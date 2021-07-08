Cancel
From caravans to sports cars: Bosch extends the electrical car’s repertoire

The electromobility business is booming. Certain applications, however, still pose enormous challenges for the electrical powertrain: when towing trailers, tackling steep ascents with a heavy load on board, or driving longer freeway stretches at high speed, the battery charge drops rapidly. Almost all electric cars have only one forward gear, but in such situations a multi-stage transmission can work more efficiently. To demonstrate this, Bosch installed a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with push belt in a test vehicle. Called CVT4EV, this transmission increases efficiency by up to 4 percent. Depending on design, this can provide more torque in traction mode, better acceleration, or a higher maximum speed.

