Tour de France LIVE: Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 to equal all-time record - latest reaction

Mark Cavendish matched the Tour de France stage wins record as he collected the 34th of his career in Carcassonne.

Cavendish moved level with Eddy Merckx as he took victory ahead of his own lead-out man Michael Morkov, with Jasper Philipsen third at the end of the 220km stage 13 from Nimes, giving Cavendish his fourth win of this year’s Tour.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable return to form and capitalised on an unexpected selection for Deceuninck-QuickStep squad, winning his first stages in the race since 2016.

