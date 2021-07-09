Cancel
Hall County, GA

3 men sentenced in 2019 shooting death of Hall County deputy

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 11 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It was an emotional day in court as three men learned how long they will spend in prison for the shooting death of Hall County Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.

Hector Garcia-Solis received the sentence of life without the possibility of parole for his role in the shooting death of Dixon.

Eric Velazquez and London Clements each received life sentences.

Dixon was killed in 2019 during a gunfight.

Hector Garcia Solis shot Dixon twice. Solis, Eric Velazquez and London Clements were found guilty of murder and several other charges. Prosecutors said they were a part of a dangerous crew that had been burglarizing businesses, breaking into homes and stealing cars and guns.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in the courtroom Thursday where Solis took the stand and tearfully expressed regret for shooting Dixon.

“I’m just asking for forgiveness... I literally wish I could be telling them face-to-face the fact that he died that night, it just doesn’t make me feel good,” Solis said.

Before the sentencing, Dixon’s family members will tell the judge how long they think the three men should be behind bars with their victim impact statements.

A fourth man also faces murder charges in this case. Prosecutors said he will be tried later after testifying against these three defendants.

©2021 Cox Media Group

