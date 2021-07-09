Easy Butterscotch Fudge Recipe
Everyone loves the classic chocolate fudge during the holiday season, but wouldn’t it be interesting to put a slight twist on them? Try the chocolate-free butterscotch fudge recipe for a change. It may sound odd because we’re used to fudge being chocolate, but this new sweet delight is rich, buttery, and has hints of vanilla. Imagine an ice cream that doesn’t require freezing! Have it with tulsi tea to keep you hydrated through all the sweetness.recipes.net
Comments / 0