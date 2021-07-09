Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

19707 Derrick Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23834

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this charming open floor plan rancher located on a quiet street in South Chesterfield. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that has fresh paint and new carpet throughout and is move in ready. This newer home was built in 2014, includes 1056 sq.ft of living space, sits on.32acres and has been well maintained. The spacious kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances including a new oven. Off the kitchen leads you to the back deck, where you can sit and enjoy the view of your private, partly wooded backyard. Relax in the master bedroom that has a private full bath and a large closet. The open floor concept makes this house very inviting and comfortable as you flow through the house with ease. You will enjoy friends and family while cooking and lounging in the living room. This home features an eat in kitchen and a laundry room area. Large windows in the living room provide lots of natural light and ceiling fans have been installed throughout the home. Close to restaurants and stores and high speed internet is available.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
South Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cooking#Living Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy