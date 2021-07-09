19707 Derrick Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23834

Welcome to this charming open floor plan rancher located on a quiet street in South Chesterfield. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that has fresh paint and new carpet throughout and is move in ready. This newer home was built in 2014, includes 1056 sq.ft of living space, sits on.32acres and has been well maintained. The spacious kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances including a new oven. Off the kitchen leads you to the back deck, where you can sit and enjoy the view of your private, partly wooded backyard. Relax in the master bedroom that has a private full bath and a large closet. The open floor concept makes this house very inviting and comfortable as you flow through the house with ease. You will enjoy friends and family while cooking and lounging in the living room. This home features an eat in kitchen and a laundry room area. Large windows in the living room provide lots of natural light and ceiling fans have been installed throughout the home. Close to restaurants and stores and high speed internet is available.