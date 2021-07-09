Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sliders Recipe

Slow cooker recipes are particularly great if you want to achieve soft, tender meat, such as in this case for pulled pork sliders. What’s great about this cooking method is how meltingly tender the pulled pork comes out. Cooking time might be long and slow, but that will help it better absorb all the smoky BBQ sauce flavors. After a long day at work, you can come out to comforting sliders at home. Add the pulled pork as a topping in your nachos and chicken tacos for an exciting way to get all the protein and nutrients.