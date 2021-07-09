1001A West Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

Located on a corner lot on the ever popular West Avenue, this handsome bay-fronted 1891 brick townhome is being offered for sale for the first time in 24 years. There is an absolutely charming brick and wrought iron enclosed brick courtyard, a perfect place for coffee, wine, and seeing your neighbors. Sunlight floods the interior, a rare feature in Fan homes. The front parlor, with its large windows, features bookcase walls. Pass through a dining room and additional parlor into an open granite/ss kitchen with high end appliances. 3 BRs, 2.5 BAs. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bath and an attached room that can be used as a dressing room or office. Walk to restaurants, shops, museums, galleries, theaters, and the fabulous VCU library in this friendly historic neighborhood.