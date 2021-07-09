Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Zika virus cases detected in India's Kerala state

By Apu GOMES
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTQu6_0ars2wcx00
Zika is mostly spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito /AFP/File

Authorities in India's southern Kerala region have issued a statewide alert after 14 cases of the Zika virus were detected, officials said Friday.

Among the patients was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable and can transmit the mosquito-borne illness to their newborns which can result in life-altering conditions such as Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare auto-immune disease.

The woman tested positive on Thursday and 13 more cases were confirmed on Friday, state health minister Veena George told AFP.

"All of them are healthcare workers and currently remain under medical care, but stable," she said.

Zika is mostly spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito but can also be sexually transmitted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus was first discovered in monkeys in Uganda's Zika forest in 1947 and has caused several outbreaks across the world in recent decades.

No vaccines or anti-viral drugs are available as prevention or cure.

Symptoms include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis and muscle and joint pain, but fatalities are rare.

Indian officials said the pregnant woman infected had showed symptoms including fever, headache and rashes before being admitted to a hospital, where she safely delivered her baby on Wednesday.

The newborn tested negative for the virus, the minister said.

Health officials have been assigned to the area to monitor for any further cases while infection control teams were spraying chemicals to stop mosquito breeding.

India also saw Zika outbreaks in 2017 and 2018, with hundreds of cases reported in western Gujarat and Rajasthan as well as central Madhya Pradesh state, but the latest cases are the first for Kerala.

The state is currently battling a surge in Covid-19 cases, with more than 13,000 infections recorded on Friday, the highest number of any Indian state.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Aedes#Afp File Authorities#Thiruvananthapuram#Guillain Barre Syndrome#The Us#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead as Indonesia's virus cases surge

Over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia, a medical association said Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers and highly infectious new virus strains. Infections have surged in the nation of 270 million people in the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Doctors Vaccinated With China's SinoVac Die Of COVID-19 In Indonesia

At least 10 doctors died in June alone, says Indonesian Medical Association. Indonesia has so far vaccinated 90% of its doctors. The country is discussing administering a third shot of another vaccine to medical workers. More than a dozen doctors in Indonesia have died of COVID-19 even after receiving shots...
WorldBirmingham Star

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Malaysia shuts vaccination center after 204 staff infected

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center in its worst-hit state Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure was the first of a vaccination center and came as the country's new confirmed infections breached five...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

World's MOST transmissible Covid-19 strain is detected in Australia – with worrying trends suggesting it will be more infectious and deadly than the Indian Delta variant

A new Covid-19 strain has hit Australian shores amid increasing concerns it is more infectious than the Delta variant. The Lambda strain has caught the attention of the World Health Organisation (WHO) after it rapidly spread to more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. Originating in Peru, the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
UPI News

COVID-19 cases surge in Thailand amid vaccine delays

July 9 (UPI) -- Anger is growing in Thailand as the number of COVID-19 infections grows at an unprecedented pace amid a slow and politicized vaccine rollout and preferential treatment of different kinds of businesses. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of COVID-19 cases have occurred since April. Almost 95% of...
Texas StateBirmingham Star

US: Rare case of Monkeypox virus detected in Texas

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): A rare case of a person infected with the monkeypox virus has been detected in the US state of Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: New Covid cases decline, but India says second wave not over yet

Even though the number of new Covid-19 cases added each day in India has declined significantly in recent weeks, an expert is warning that the country’s devastating second wave is not over yet.Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, cautioned that the deadly second wave of Covid-19 that overwhelmed India has still not subsided as 80 districts in the country still have a high positivity rate. India reported 37,566 new infections on Tuesday morning, the first time in 102 days that its daily toll dropped below 40,000. The total caseload now stands at 30.31 million, with...
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy