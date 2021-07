The streamer's co-CEO said in an earnings call that Netflix is more interested in “sports-adjacent” programming like The Last Dance and Formula 1: Drive to Survive than acquiring live sports rights. “Our fundamental product is on-demand and ad-free, and sports tends to be live and packed with advertising,” Sarandos said. He invoked a response he has given to the sports question over the years, musing, “What is the best use of about $10 billion? I think that’s what it’s going to cost to invest meaningfully in big-league sports. That pricing has only gone up since I started saying that.”