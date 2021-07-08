Cancel
Darius Rucker's legendary rock group Hootie & the Blowfish heads to Mexico for 'Hootiefest'

By Andrea Dresdale and Carena Liptak
thenew93q.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your '90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time. Darius Rucker's iconic rock group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a "destination concert vacation event" that will take place at Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, from January 26 to January 29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler and Toadies.

Darius Rucker
#Hootie The Blowfish#Mexico#The Big Splash#Hootiefest Com#Beers Sunshine#Abc Audio
