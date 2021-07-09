Fourth of July celebrations not hampered by rain and cold

Despite the rainy weather and chilly temperatures, Nomeites came in droves to celebrate the Fourth of July. The annual celebration started at noon on Sunday with a parade that traversed down Front Street. At the front of the parade, veterans marched with flags, including the Alaska state flag, the United States flag, a Prisoner of War flag and a Veterans of Foreign Wars flag. They were quickly followed up by Nome’s volunteer fire department, floats from Sitnasuak Native Corporation, emergency responders, the AKAU Alaska Gold Resort and a long line of four wheelers.