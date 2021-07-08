Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Sentenced For 2018 ‘Rolling Gunfight’

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "rolling gunfight" in northwest Rochester several years ago has resulted in a prison sentence for a Rochester man. 22-year-old Ron Burks the Second was sentenced today to three years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree assault charge. He entered into a plea agreement in March that resulted in the dismissal of a drive-by shooting charge. Burks used an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.

wjon.com

Comments / 1

WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Cars
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
WJON

Brooklyn Park Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Arson

ST. PAUL – A Brooklyn Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit arson of the Great Health and Nutrition store in St. Paul. According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, 20-year-old Samuel Frey, and his co-conspirators, including co-defendant 20-year-old McKenzy DeGidio Dunn, and Conspirator 1 (who was 17 years old at the time of the arson), joined other people who had gathered near the Great Health and Nutrition store at 1360 University Avenue West, in St. Paul.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
WJON

Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of Stolen Gun

ST. PAUL – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a stolen gun. According to court documents, on August 20, 2020, Minneapolis police responded to a report of shots being fired at a Taco Bell on Broadway Avenue. Officers saw several people and vehicles fleeing the scene. Police...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WJON

Homicide Detectives Investigate Hit-And-Run Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a motorcyclist in Minneapolis. Police say the driver of an SUV may have intentionally struck and killed a man on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon and fled the scene. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota Troopers Help Crack Down on ‘Street Drag Racing”

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has joined law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities in cracking down on “dangerous street races and exhibition driving” in the Twin Cities that began during the pandemic last year. An enforcement effort last Friday resulted in nearly 30 tickets...
Fridley, MNPosted by
WJON

15-Year-old Shot, In Critical Condition in Fridley

FRIDLEY -- A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Fridley. On Sunday at about 7:00 p.m. the Fridley Police Department was called to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus on a report of a 15-year-old boy that had arrived in the emergency department with a gunshot wound. The victim is currently at...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Arik Matson Named MN American Legion Officer of the Year

REDWOOD FALLS — The American Legion Department of Minnesota’s Law and Order Committee has named Waseca Officer Arik Matson as 2021 Law Officer of the Year. Matson received the honor Friday at the Department Convention. Matson was shot in the head while on duty to a call in Waseca in...
Buffalo, MNPosted by
WJON

Police: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A man was struck and killed by a train in Buffalo Wednesday morning. The police department says just after 5:00 a.m. a Canadian Pacific train struck the man on the tracks near the 5th Street Northeast crossing. He had already died by the time emergency responders arrived. Police...
Elgin, MNPosted by
WJON

Deadly Helicopter Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC AM News) - The pilot of a helicopter was killed Monday when it crashed near Elgin. The Wabasha County Sheriff's office says it received a 911 call about the crash at 3:50 pm. The crash occurred in a field near 75th St, southeast of Elgin. Chief Deputy...
Richmond, MNPosted by
WJON

Richmond Man Killed in ATV Accident

AVON -- A Richmond man is dead after crashing his ATV. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 42 and Clear Lake Road in Farming Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Robert Dingmann was driving a side-by-side ATV when he went off...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Motorcycle Driver Killed in Crash Near Feeport

FREEPORT -- A Brooklyn Park man has died in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday near Freeport. Fifty-four-year-old John Eric Nelson was driving his motorcycle heading east when he came into contact with a semi and then went into the ditch.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Lawyer for Minnesota Lawmaker Denies Domestic Abuse Reports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The attorney for a Minnesota Democratic state representative facing calls to step down over allegations of domestic violence says the reports are not true and could be part of a smear campaign by law enforcement. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top state Democratic lawmakers are...
Waite Park, MNPosted by
WJON

Waite Park Drug Bust Leads to Arrest

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man was arrested following a drug bust Friday. Authorities believed 31-year-old Jacob Peterson was selling cocaine throughout central Minnesota. Investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were able to set up an undercover buy from Peterson. Authorities says Peterson was believed to be storing large amounts of cocaine at his home.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WJON

Man Shot, Killed After Dispute in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say a man was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis after a dispute erupted into gunfire. Minneapolis police responded to the reported shooting early Saturday morning near 6th Street N. and Hennepin Avenue at about 3 a.m., spokesman John Elder said. Officers found a man, "believed...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WJON

Man Dies of Injuries Suffered in Minneapolis House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A 71-year-old man who was critically injured in a Minneapolis house fire earlier this month has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified him as Howard Leroy Anderson, Jr. Fire crews responded to the house fire in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue S. just...
Dassel, MNPosted by
WJON

Two Runaway Teens Face Criminal Charges Following Police Chase

Dassel -- Two runaway teenagers could face criminal charges after leading police on a short chase early Thursday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 12 in Dassel at around 1:00 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect...

Comments / 1

Community Policy