Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Christian Pulisic under fire from animal rights group following stunt involving vulnerable species

kvor.com
 11 days ago

Christian Pulisic has been criticized by conservationists for posting a video on Instagram of himself performing football tricks above a goliath grouper fish, before falling into the water and landing on top of the vulnerable marine species. The 22-year-old Chelsea and US men’s international star, who has been spending the...

www.kvor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Animal Rights#Threatened Species#Vulnerable Species#Blacktiph#Blue Planet Society#Iucn#The Iucn Red List#Cnn#Chelsea Fc#Usmnt#Champions League#Europa League#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Idris Elba Said It Should Be "Mandatory" For Social Media Users To Provide ID To Prevent Racist Abuse

Actor Idris Elba is calling for more stringent ID verification measures on social media platforms in an attempt to combat racism online. In the week since the Euro 2020 final, players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho have all been subjected to torrents of racist abuse on social media, with all three releasing statements about the abuse they've faced.
Animalsreportertoday.com

How To Volunteer For Animal Rights

Find out how you can take action and get connected with one of the world’s most effective animal rights organizations, The Humane League (THL). Sydney Fox, the New England area organizer will lead you through a presentation of what you can do to become an animal rights activist, her Captain Jenny will share her journey in becoming a leader in animal rights, and we’ll close with a one-on-one rapid networking session to start building power in the New England area! Come join us and make a difference in the lives of billions of animals today.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
Public HealthThe Big Lead

Emergency Physician Battling COVID Begs for Americans to Stop Getting Information from Fox News

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Friday in which he describes how his job mitigating the dangers of COVID is made harder by his patients' reliance on Fox News for information. Calling it deceptive propaganda, Davidson concludes that the science should be dictating decisions, not cable news. He also places the onus on right-wing media instead of his patients, blaming the entities and not the people bearing the often deadly affects of the virus.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia. Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions. The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine...
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy