Among Us took the world by storm after its 2018 release and that momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing anytime soon. While the game is largely purchased through digital storefronts, that didn’t stop the publisher from announcing three physical collector’s editions aimed for retail release before the end of 2021. The three Among Us physical collector’s editions on offer are the Crewmate, Impostor, and Ejected editions. Each edition comes with a copy of the core game and all current DLC but that’s definitely not all. Check past the break for details on what each collector’s edition has to offer.