Santa Monica Public Library Announces 2021 Santa Monica Reads Selection: The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – 2021 marks the nineteenth anniversary of Santa Monica Public Library’s annual community reading program, Santa Monica Reads. We are pleased to announce The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue as the 2021 selection. Written in 2018-2019, The Pull of the Stars was published earlier than planned due to the COVID pandemic. As the pandemic continues into its second year, the need for libraries and connection remains as strong as ever. Virtual programs will be held during Santa Monica Reads from June 28 through August 22.