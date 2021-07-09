Cancel
Indians' Roberto Perez: Cracks late go-ahead homer

Perez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Royals. Perez took Scott Barlow deep with two out in the eighth inning to give Cleveland a 4-3 lead, the fourth homer of the year for Perez. The veteran catcher returned from a two-month injury absence July 4 and, after going hitless in his first game back, has managed a hit in each of his last three games (3-for-12). It's at least a small measure of progress for Perez, who was slashing just .131/.274/.295 in 73 plate appearances at the time of his injury.

