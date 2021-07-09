Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Ends long homer drought

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozier went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double against Cleveland on Thursday. Dozier went yard off of Cleveland starter Zach Plesac in the fourth inning for his first long ball since June 3, ending a dry spell of 31 games without one. It's been a miserable season for the 29-year-old Dozier, who is slashing an anemic .174/.241/.348 with eight homers and 26 RBI over 270 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Alfaro Homers In 8th, Marlins End Dodgers’ 9-Game Streak

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Alfaro drove a slider from Dodgers reliever Victor González (3-1) to center field for his third homer of...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera hits walk-off single for Detroit Tigers in 5-4 win over Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo lost his helmet while rounding first base. Baddoo's flying helmet often signifies a stolen base, infield single, double or triple. In this situation, he was determined to reach third. Even a small stumble after touching second base didn't stop him from a stand-up triple with two outs in the second inning.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Multi-homer effort in loss

Santana went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Thursday against Cleveland. Santana went yard off starter Zach Plesac in the fourth inning, then he took Cleveland closer James Karinchak deep in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4. The homers were the 15th and 16th of the season for the veteran first baseman, owns an .893 OPS over his last 15 games. Santana has been a productive free-agent addition for the Royals, slashing .252/.373/.430 with 50 RBI and a team-leading 58 walks over 367 plate appearances.
MLBRoyals Review

Minor left in too long, ends up costing Royals

It is not breaking news that when a major league level hitter faces the starting pitcher for the third time that night, they are statistically more likely to have success off of that pitcher. It is also not breaking news that Mike Minor is known for starting well then throughout the game getting hit around more because of the previously mentioned reason.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Swats 13th homer

Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels. His ninth-inning blast off Raisel Iglesias was too little too late for the Red Sox, but it did give Renfroe his 13th homer of the year, including four in his last eight games. The 29-year-old has been a surprisingly steady performer for Boston in the first half, and he's on pace for career highs in batting average, OBP, runs and RBI through 75 contests.
SportsWVNews

Ending droughts

There are only a few things in sports more satisfying than seeing a team or a franchise break a prolonged title drought. It embodies the idea that anything can happen with the right process, the right staff and the right players. This year’s NBA playoffs have been the perfect example...
MLBDodger Insider

Max Muncy ends the first half on a high note with a walk-off homer

Max Muncy didn’t go deep during the Dodgers’ eight-home run extravaganza Saturday night. Instead, the All-Star first baseman left a more lasting impression to take the Dodgers into the break. After a record-setting 22-run output Saturday, the Dodgers found themselves on the brink of a series defeat to the last-place...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Jorge Soler: Homers for lone run in loss

Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to Cleveland. The 29-year-old's first homer since June 10 tied the game at 1-1 in the eighth inning, but that was all the offense Kansas City could muster. Without much power to speak of, Soler has put together a disappoint campaign so far. He has a .185/.280/.321 slash line with seven long balls, 15 doubles, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored through 304 plate appearances, and he's seen Ryan O'Hearn begin to carve into his playing time.
Baseballlancasterbarnstormers.com

GAILEN ENDS MESSY NIGHT WITH WALKOFF HOMER

A rain-soaked and messy evening ended with a beautiful, arcing rainbow. That arc was the trajectory of a Blake Gailen home run that provided the host Lancaster Barnstormers with a 10-8, extra-inning victory over the Lexington Legends in the rubber game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.The win moved the ‘Stormers (19-19) to within 1 ½ games of Long Island and Southern Maryland, who are tied for the lead in the North.
MLBSalem News Online

Bradley’s homer in 9th helps Indians swat Royals again

CLEVELAND — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in...
MLBYardbarker

Walk-off homer sinks Royals in 7-4 loss to Cleveland

Carlos Santana: Good. The Bullpen: Not so much. For the first time since August 15, 2019, Carlos Santana hit multiple home runs in a single game, the last of which being a game-tying bomb in the 9th inning. Hunter Dozier had a homer and a double, while the Royals got extra-base hits from nearly half their lineup and entered the 8th inning with a 3-1 lead. However, they struggled again with runners in scoring position while watching Scott Barlow and Greg Holland give up six runs in the 8th and 9th innings, falling 7-4 to Cleveland in the first game of a four-game set. The Royals jumped out to a quick lead in the 2nd, thanks to a two-out, 0-2 single from Whit Merrifield. Kansas City starter Danny Duffy got himself into quick trouble the very next inning though, giving up a double to Oscar Mercado to start the inning and then following that by walking Bradley Zimmer. A Cesar Hernandez double play helped him escape with the lead intact. Duffy struggled a bit in the third, but cruised for much.
MLBkshb.com

Royals give up two homers in 7th, lose to Reds 6-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eugenio Suarez clubbed a tiebreaking three-run home run shortly after Nick Castellanos hit a tying solo shot and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2. Suarez hit a 1-1 pitch off the Royals Hall of Fame in left field to give his team a three-run lead in the seventh inning.
MLBFulton Sun

Bradley hits solo homer in ninth, Indians top Royals 2-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Exiled to the clubhouse after being ejected, Indians manager Terry Francona heard a loud rumble. Bobby Bradley made Progressive Field rock. Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as Cleveland overcame some brutal baserunning that led a crazy play at third base and Francona getting tossed in a wild 2-1 win Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels to promote top OF prospect Brandon Marsh

The Angels announced they’re promoting top outfield prospect Brandon Marsh before Sunday's game against the Mariners. The 23-year-old will get the start in center field Sunday afternoon, making his major league debut in the process. Infielder Kean Wong was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to create active roster space. Marsh was already selected to the 40-man roster last winter to keep him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy