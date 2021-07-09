Royals' Carlos Santana: Multi-homer effort in loss
Santana went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Thursday against Cleveland. Santana went yard off starter Zach Plesac in the fourth inning, then he took Cleveland closer James Karinchak deep in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4. The homers were the 15th and 16th of the season for the veteran first baseman, owns an .893 OPS over his last 15 games. Santana has been a productive free-agent addition for the Royals, slashing .252/.373/.430 with 50 RBI and a team-leading 58 walks over 367 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0