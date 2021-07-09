War In The East 2 Review

Regulation pinball machines are big, bulky, and quite expensive, all of which make them a hard sell for personal use in a home game room. That's where Arcade1Up's new virtual pinball machines come in. Much like it did with arcade machines, Arcade1Up has designed a digital pinball table that's both size-appropriate and much cheaper than standard pinball machines. Three models are available--Star Wars, Marvel, and Attack from Mars--each of which is loaded with a bunch of different digital pinball boards in place of a traditional pinball playfields. For the purpose of this review, I tested Star Wars Pinball. While it doesn't offer a wholly authentic pinball experience, it's still a well-designed machine with lots of variety and a great addition to your home arcade.
