Next Generation of Stars Step into the Spotlight in the NBA Finals

Fans are clapping back at Scottie Pippen for giving LeBron James too much credit on the court. When it comes to the NBA, there are few players as great or well-recognized as the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, 36. Even though LeBron is surely one of the greatest of all time, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, 55, landed in hot water when he said that LeBron “won a championship without any help” on Twitter on Friday June 25.