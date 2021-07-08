Next Generation of Stars Step into the Spotlight in the NBA Finals
With only four teams and two rounds remaining in the NBA playoffs, the drawback of so much new blood is so evident. It may sound fine until you realize how many well-known players have dropped out, including greats LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, and even more recent additions Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
