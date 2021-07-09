New mobile health unit travels Walworth Co. to offer health and wellness education and services; Visits City Market on July 13

(Walworth County submission) Walworth County’s Department of Health and Human Services will be coming to a neighborhood near you with its new mobile health unit. Designed to offer a range of health and wellness education and direct services, the Walworth County Mobile Health Hub will hit the road starting Saturday, July 10th. Its first stop will be Saturdays on the Square, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Veterans Park in downtown Elkhorn. The Health Hub will then set up at the Whitewater City Market on July 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. before heading to Delavan Fresh Market on Thursday, July 15th, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Tower Park.