Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

By Michael Holden
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS1jH_0arrgQpf00
People observe a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A British police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger, protests and soul-searching across the country about what the authorities and society could do to stop male violence against women.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap.

He abducted Everard, 33, into a hire car as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3 and her body was later found in woodland around 50 miles (80 km) away in southeast England. A post-mortem last month concluded she had died as a result of compression of the neck.

Appearing by videolink from prison for a hearing at London's Old Bailey Court, Couzens, bearded and wearing a blue sweatshirt, sat with his head bowed and said "guilty ma'am" when asked how he pleaded to the charge of murder.

Prosecutor Tom Little said the officer had never met Everard prior to kidnapping her from London's South Circular road and they were "total strangers".

Judge Adrian Fulford said Couzens had previously only given an entirely false account of events, an elaborate story involving an eastern European gang.

"This has been a mammoth investigation which has produced some very significant results in terms of being able to understand what happened," Fulford said.

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Britain's most senior officer, told reporters outside court she had personally apologised to Everard's family.

"All of us in the Met are sickened, angered and devastated by this man's crimes. They are dreadful," she said.

Britain's police watchdog said it was looking into police failures to investigate an indecent exposure incident linked to Couzens in 2015, and two further such allegations in February this year.

Everard's murder provoked outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to promise action including money for better street lighting.

Couzens' lawyer, James Sturman, said his client's pleas represented "truly genuine guilt and remorse for what he did".

"As he put it to us this morning he will bear this burden for the rest of his life, and he deserves to - his words 'and I deserve to'. He accepts the victims in this case are the Everard family and friends, not him," Sturman told the court.

A two-day sentencing hearing, which will consider psychiatric reports, will begin on Sept. 29.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Murder#Uk Police#British#Videolink#Old Bailey Court#Eastern European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
Variety

‘Law and Order’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

A Queens, N.Y. grand jury indicted TV actor Isaiah Stokes for murder on Friday. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February. “The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.” Stokes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, charging him with second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Police officers accused of domestic violence 'making evidence disappear'

Police officers accused of domestic abuse have been accused of making witness statements vanish to help clear their names, a Telegraph investigation reveals today. Women who have reported their partners, who are serving officers, to the police for domestic abuse told this newspaper they have experienced “corruption behind the scenes” when forces are left to investigate their own.
Worldthedallasnews.net

British-Pakistani man charged with murder conspiracy

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged a British-Pakistani man with conspiracy to murder a Netherlands-based Pakistani national, following an investigation by the Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Command Unit and the Dutch authorities. The arrested person has identified as Mohhamed Gohir Khan whose reportedly target was...
U.K.Telegraph

Eleven arrests at London anti-lockdown protest on day restrictions lifted

Eleven people have been arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill on so-called "freedom day". Protesters held signs and chanted "freedom" as they gathered in Parliament Square on Monday after all remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England, including an end to social distancing rules.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

New York kidnap suspect was with his father when he tried to drag five-year-old into car, police say

The man who allegedly grabbed a child from a New York street was with his father at the time of the shocking incident, say police.James McGonagle, 24, is accused of trying to kidnap the five-year-old boy as he walked with his mother and siblings in Queens.Video footage shows Mr McGonagle snatching the youngster and bundling him into a car, before his mother, Dolores Diaz Lopez, managed to drag the child back out through an open window.Police say that a second man in the car was Mr McGonagle’s father, a 55-year-old who is also named James McGonagle.Investigators do not know...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Questions to answer’: Police release images of 10 men sought over Euro 2020 violence

Police have released the images of 10 men being sought in connection with violence and disorder at the final of the Euro 2020 tournament.Detectives issuing the appeal said they believed those pictured had “questions to answer”.Ugly scenes marred the build-up to the Italy vs England game at Wembley on 11 July.Drunken England fans threw cans and bottles at each other, urinated in the streets, and intimidated Italian supporters. Some without tickets are known to have stormed the stadium so they could watch the game.In a statement released a week after the violence, the Metropolitan Police said that anyone in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy