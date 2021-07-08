San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus soloists 'received death threats' after satirical song is misunderstood

The teenage drama ‘13 Reasons Why’ caused big reactions because of the delicate subjects it displayed on screen. However, Justin Prentice, who played the horrendous Bryce Walker, paid the price for it. Justin received thousands of insults when the series aired due to his character's evil acts. It got so bad that the actor could not even share a picture of himself on social media that he would receive abuse on the comments, calling him a rapist. He opened up to GQ in 2019 on how he dealt with the abuse, saying: “I'm not super active on social media, so a lot of [the backlash], you just tune out. "The response in person, face-to-face, was always very warm and welcoming. I think that helps greatly. Any time you read the snide comments or people who have a hard time separating fictional television from reality, that's sort of just water under the bridge. It's easy to let that pass by if everyone in person is nice and warm.”