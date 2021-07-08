Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus soloists 'received death threats' after satirical song is misunderstood

By Beth Greenfield
AOL Corp
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"A Message From the Gay Community," performed by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) and posted to YouTube last week, starts out defiantly: "You think we're sinful, you fight against our rights, you say we all lead lives you can't respect…" Then it gets downright satirical: "We'll convert your...

www.aol.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Milk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Gay People#Gay Rights#Gay Community#Sfgmc#Yahoo Life#Sf Gay Men S Chorus#Twitter#Fbi#The Oakland Symphony#Lgbtq Choral#Save Our Children#The Lesbian Avengers#Recruit#Etsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Upworthy

Gay men’s chorus sings hilarious satirical song 'we'll convert your children...,' face death threats

A satirical song performed by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has sparked controversy with many conservatives and right-wing media taking offense at the video. The chorus parodied age-old anti-gay narrative but the right-wing media has used it to target the chorus, forcing SFGMC to delete the video and apologize. The video titled "A Message From the Gay Community" was posted on YouTube during the July 4 holiday weekend. The video features many members singing the parody song. It starts out, "You think we're sinful, you fight against our rights, you say we all lead lives you can't respect," before singing, "We'll convert your children... We'll make them tolerant and fair."
Religionfoxbangor.com

SF Gay Men’s Chorus Sticks by Controversial Song, Claim Death Threats

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is not backing down from a controversial song in the wake of what they claim is a wave of death threats coming their way. Here’s the deal … the SFGMC recently posted a song across social media where they satirically sing, “We’ll convert your children,” but they say it’s being taken out of context and they’re getting lots of hateful backlash, including violent threats.
MoviesReporter

Can you believe these actors received DEATH THREATS over their villainous roles?

The teenage drama ‘13 Reasons Why’ caused big reactions because of the delicate subjects it displayed on screen. However, Justin Prentice, who played the horrendous Bryce Walker, paid the price for it. Justin received thousands of insults when the series aired due to his character's evil acts. It got so bad that the actor could not even share a picture of himself on social media that he would receive abuse on the comments, calling him a rapist. He opened up to GQ in 2019 on how he dealt with the abuse, saying: “I'm not super active on social media, so a lot of [the backlash], you just tune out. "The response in person, face-to-face, was always very warm and welcoming. I think that helps greatly. Any time you read the snide comments or people who have a hard time separating fictional television from reality, that's sort of just water under the bridge. It's easy to let that pass by if everyone in person is nice and warm.”
Societybookriot.com

9 LGBTQ+ Memoirs to Read This Summer

Lately it seems like so many books about queer lives are being published, and this summer is a grand ol’ time to catch up on reading LGBTQ+ memoirs. It’s easy to forget how long many of us waited for this Pride publishing boom, and while there’s still a way to go, we are starting to get there and these nine profoundly brilliant memoirs from LGBTQ+ authors are a wonderful example of our progress.
SocietyWashington Times

‘Please stop talking about Black people and White people’

Something that few people appear to be willing to say. But yet, something almost everyone believes. Please stop talking about “White” people and “Black” people. Millions of us just don’t care what color you are. This racist nonsense is destroying America. Please stop saying that “White people don’t see Black...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
SocietyIola Register

The many disguises of white supremacy

When approximately 200 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in Philadelphia right before Independence Day, I found myself asking a single question: How do people find time to travel across the country in furtherance of hate?. With Americans needlessly dying from COVID-19 when vaccines could save their...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”

Comments / 5

Community Policy