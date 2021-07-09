Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Justice: Delta variant cases jump from 12 to 15, in six counties

northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 8—MORGANTOWN — The Delta variant continued as the topic of the day at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing from the governor's office. Gov. Jim Justice said the number of Delta cases in the state bumped up from 12 to 15, and is now in six counties. The Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard hadn't been updated to reflect that, so it was not possible to see what counties the new cases were in. As of Wednesday, Monongalia County had the highest total, with five cases.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Marsh#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Summit County, COGazette

Summit County, site of state's first COVID-19 case, becomes 36th county to report delta variant

Summit County became the latest in Colorado to confirm the presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, the most recent and overwhelmingly most dominant strain in the state. A Summit County resident was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado last March. But the county is the 36th in Colorado to report a case of the delta variant, which was first identified in India. Just one case has been reported in Summit, according to a news release from the local health department issuedWednesday, while more than 970 have been reported statewide as of Wednesday afternoon.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Public Healththelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Investigating “Breakthrough” Covid-19 Cases

The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a number of Covid-19 infections in people who have been fully vaccinated, Governor Murphy announced Monday. Of the 4.4 million New Jerseyans who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Health Department has recorded 39 positive Covid-19 tests among them. That would still mean the vaccines are 99.9993% effective.
Arizona StateEastern Arizona Courier

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly. Arizona was...
Charleston, WVTheInterMountain.com

State tops 1,000 active cases again

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the coronavirus are again over 1,000 in West Virginia, according to the COVID-19 update on Monday morning from the Department of Health and Human Resources. Cases were at 1,115 Monday after falling last week to below 1,000 for the first time since July 2020. The...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Delta variant fuels a 50% jump in coronavirus cases in more than half of the U.S.

Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in at least half of the U.S. The Delta variant is fueling the surge, but the CDC says vaccines are still effective against it. Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former member of the Biden administration's transition advisory board, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Texas StateNewsweek

Lambda COVID Variant Detected in Texas Hospital

As it noticed a "spike" in the number of COVID-19 patients, a Texas hospital has reported its first case of the Lambda variant on Monday. A patient at Houston Methodist Hospital was confirmed to be infected with the Lambda variant, which first emerged in Peru in 2020, KHOU11 reported. However,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy