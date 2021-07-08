Thursday & Main Opens Tonight with The Strictly Hip

TONIGHT, Thursday, July 8th from 5pm to 8pm at Fountain Plaza (Main at Chippewa Streets). To kick off the 2021 free and open-to-the-public series Buffalo Place is pleased to welcome the masters of the music of The Tragically Hip, The Strictly Hip. Since 1995, The Strictly Hip have been evangelists, spreading the good word of The Hip’s music far and wide. Taking an academic and studious approach to performing the music of Canada’s most popular band, these talented Western New York musicians present the music of The Tragically Hip with reverence, respect, and accuracy. Special guest for the evening is 77 Stone, an up-and-coming trio of musicians with a true talent for blues-based rock.