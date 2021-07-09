Appalachian Martini: A Cocktail for West Virginia

Pawpaws are an almost mystical fruit in parts of the South. Sightings are rare, but if you get lucky enough to score a few fresh ones in late summer, the flavor is ethereal, a custardy combo of mango and banana. West Virginia is a prime hunting ground, as leggy pawpaw trees prefer moist, shady conditions common to the Mountain State. (As John Denver has assured us, West Virginia is almost heaven, but if you’re not worthy, you can order pawpaw pulp online.) Mark Lynn Ferguson, author of The Revivalist, a blog on Appalachia, came up with a good salute to West Virginia when a pal showed up at his house one day with pawpaws and a basketful of cocktail makings. The result was the Appalachian Martini, just the thing to sip while you prop your feet up on the porch and contemplate the heavenly views.