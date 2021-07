BTS’s new song “Permission to Dance” is out now, and as is customary whenever the group shares something they want the world to focus on, it has come with its own colorful music video. The clip is a feel-good celebration, encouraging everyone around the world to let go of the plague that was Covid in order to have a good time. It’s well-directed, the dancing is perfect, the style is fun and a little wild, and fans have shown the band that they really love it...even before they got to see it.