Moberly, MO

One in custody after man shot in the head in Moberly

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 11 days ago
Several law enforcement agencies on scene in Moberly.
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person is in custody after officials found a man with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday night.

The Moberly Police Department was notified of a person who was shot and bleeding in the 300 block of E. Burkhart St. around 8:22 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street who had been shot in the head.

ABC 17 News crews on scene saw Moberly police and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on scene as well as crime scene tape up on the block.

According to a news release, first responders performed life saving aid on the victim and transported him to University Hospital for treatment.

Officials detained several people at the scene, but after conducting an initial investigation, they arrested one man. After searching a home, officials also found a weapon.

The man in custody was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center awaiting formal charges by the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

