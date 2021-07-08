Cancel
NEW MUSIC: Jazz great Patricia Barber sing Stevie Wonder’s “ALL IN LOVE IS FAIR”

By jamiemoses288
artvoice.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Patricia Barber artfully transforms Stevie Wonder’s “All In Love Is Fair” into a delicate yet vibrant piano ballad, offering a favorite song from her new album of standard “Clique” released on August 6. On “All In Love Is Fair,” the Chicago jazz star embraces silence and empty space while...

www.artvoice.com

