This week we recognize John Quincy Adams, Gerald Ford, the Bill of Rights, Apollo 11, the 25th Amendment, Amelia Earhart and the moon landing. John Quincy Adams was born on July 11, 1767, and was the sixth president of the United States. He was the son of the second president, John Adams, who signed the Declaration of Independence. After serving one term as president, John Quincy Adams served 17 years as a member of Congress. Although he was the first president whose father had also been president, he was not the last. George W. Bush was the 41st president, and his son George H. W. Bush was the 43rd.