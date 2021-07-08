Benoit, Louis A.
Louis A. Benoit, 69, of Sierra Village, passed away on Monday, July 5th, 2021 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA. Services: Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Word of Life Rest Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Louis' Life at 11:00 A.M. at the Word of Life Fellowship, both at 24630 Hwy 108, Mi Wuk Village, CA. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service.www.mymotherlode.com
