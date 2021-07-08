Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hughson, CA

Benoit, Louis A.

By Sandi Lee
mymotherlode.com
 13 days ago

Louis A. Benoit, 69, of Sierra Village, passed away on Monday, July 5th, 2021 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA. Services: Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Word of Life Rest Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Louis' Life at 11:00 A.M. at the Word of Life Fellowship, both at 24630 Hwy 108, Mi Wuk Village, CA. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hughson, CA
City
Mi-wuk Village, CA
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy