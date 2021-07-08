Gossip Girl: Season One Viewer Votes

The next generation of Gossip Girl has officially arrived. On Thursday morning, the premiere episode of the series' reboot was officially released to the world, being available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. For those who might not yet subscribe to the streaming service, the first episode is also set to air on linear television, and will be debuting on The CW at 8/7c on Friday, July 9th. The episode will also be available to stream on The CW's digital platforms after the episode airs. As those who have already seen the episode know, its plot definitely includes some surprising twists, which you can read more about here.