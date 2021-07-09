Grown-ish: Season Four Viewer Votes

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and Aaron Jackson (Trevor Jackson) have taken us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with their will-they-or-won't-they relationship throughout the past three seasons of Grown-ish, but will season four finally be the season they get together for good? The season four premiere certainly looks promising for their love. After all that they've been through together, we just want to see them happy, and perhaps a marriage might just be what it takes. As we wait to see what #Zaaron have in store for us the rest of this season, let's take a look back at Zoey and Aaron's complicated relationship timeline.