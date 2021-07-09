Cancel
Grown-ish: Season Four Viewer Votes

Cover picture for the articleWhat will happen to Zoey and her friends in the fourth season of the Grown-ish TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grown-ish is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Grown-ish here.

TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Everything You Need To Know About Season 4 Of ‘Grown-ish’

Everything You Need To Know About Season 4 Of ‘Grown-ish’. The fourth season of Grown-ish premieres today, and Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) is returning to college for a year. The first Black-ish spin-off has been a hit with viewers, and its youthful cast members have become stars. With this year’s...
TV SeriesTVLine

Loki, Virgin River, grown-ish, Love Island

One of Love Island‘s newest residents, some familiar faces from Leverage and a preteen iteration of Marvel’s God of Mischief are the latest characters to appear in our Quotes of the Week compilation. In the list below, we’ve compiled more than 15 of the week’s best TV sound bites, including...
TV & VideosHerald & Review

Worth Watching: Senior Year on ‘grown-ish,’ Sophomoric ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot, Backyard Bar Wars, Back to the ‘Heartland’

Freeform’s collegiate black-ish spinoff, grown-ish, heads into its senior year. HBO Max updates Gossip Girl with a racier reboot. truTV orchestrates Backyard Bar Wars in a comedic competition. Canada’s longest-running drama returns for its 14th season. grown-ish Season Premiere. 8/7c. How time flies. In the college-set black-ish spinoff, Zoey (Yara...
TV & VideosPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new this week: 'Black Widow,' Wallflowers album, new 'Grown-ish' season

“Equal Standard”: Ice-T, Hassan Johnson and Robert Clohessy star in this action film about the aftermath of a New York City cop shot by one of his own. “Defending Jacob”: Thriller based on the William Landay novel, set in a small Massachusetts town, follows an assistant district attorney (Chris Evans) torn between his duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

grown-ish season 4 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Zoey, Aaron?

After tonight’s premiere, do you want to know what lies ahead on grown-ish season 4 episode 2? For starters, we’re staying in Mexico for a little while longer — and that could allow some relationships to heat up! This is what often happens when you’re outside of your typical bubble — you don’t have a lot of the same distractions. Maybe some issues could be hidden previously, but it’s certainly not that way anymore. Zoey and Aaron could find themselves facing some problems related to that — or, some external forces while out on the town could collide with them.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere Jumps 10% in Viewers From Last Summer’s Start

But Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on NBC steals some thunder. “Big Brother” Season 23 got off to a pretty big start, relatively speaking, on Wednesday. The CBS reality competition premiered to 10% more viewers this summer than last, and stayed steady among adults 18-49. The Tampa Bay Lightning securing their second-straight Stanley Cup last night on NBC got a bit in the way, however.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Fairly OddParents: Live-Action Casting Announced for Paramount+ Series

A continuation of The Fairly Oddparents is coming to Paramount+, and the cast for the live-action series has now been revealed. The show will star Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen. Both Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are returning to voice the Fairy Godparents from the original series, which aired for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017 on Nickelodeon.
TV SeriesPopSugar

Grown-ish: A Complete Rundown of Zoey and Aaron's Roller-Coaster Relationship

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and Aaron Jackson (Trevor Jackson) have taken us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with their will-they-or-won't-they relationship throughout the past three seasons of Grown-ish, but will season four finally be the season they get together for good? The season four premiere certainly looks promising for their love. After all that they've been through together, we just want to see them happy, and perhaps a marriage might just be what it takes. As we wait to see what #Zaaron have in store for us the rest of this season, let's take a look back at Zoey and Aaron's complicated relationship timeline.
TV & VideosEssence

Freeform’s ‘Grown-ish’ Cast Talks Senior Year Finale

Chloe Bailey, Diggy Simmons and Trevor Jackson talk to GU about season four. Our favorite Cal U students are back for their senior year and this time with all-new plots, twists, and drama. While Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) re-enrolls in school after life on the road as Joey Bada$$ and Indigo‘s personal stylist, the rest of the gang is readjusting to major changes in their lives that happened while she was enjoying life in the fashion industry.
TV Seriesfeelingthevibe.com

‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Casts of ‘Good Trouble’ vs. ‘grown-ish’ and ‘Million Dollar Listing LA’ vs. ‘Million Dollar Listing NY’

It’s a battle of casts on an all-new episode of Celebrity Family Feud. This week, the casts of two Freeform shows are facing off, and then there’s two Bravo shows going head-to-head. First up is the cast of Good Trouble vs. grown-ish, followed by Million Dollar Listing: NY vs. Million Dollar Listing: LA. Get even more details on the episode below, including some photos.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 4 of Grown-ish has started airing on Freeform. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Younger: Season Eight? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Airing on the TV Land cable channel and Paramount+ streaming service, romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a twenty-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. In season seven, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mazar) gets cancelled.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Younger: Season Seven Ratings

The sixth season of Younger aired in mid-2019 and season seven has already been released on the Paramount+ and Hulu streaming services. How many people are still waiting to watch the seventh and final season on TV Land, where the previous six seasons aired? What will the ratings look like? Could Younger return for season eight someday? Stay tuned.
TV Seriesimdb.com

grown-ish Recap: A Five-Finger Discount Causes Trouble in Paradise

There is something about jail that really brings out the best… or the worst… in people. A bit of both happened to grown-ish‘s Zoey and Aaron after the newlyweds got arrested while vacationing in Mexico in the Season 4 opener. And this Thursday night, fans got to see what happened after the two got detained, in the Episode 2 installment titled “Drunk in Love.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Wellington Paranormal: Season Two? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

iCarly: Season Two Renewal for Paramount+ Sequel TV Series

Carly and her friends are sticking around. The new version of the iCarly TV series has been renewed for a second season on the Paramount+ streaming service. Production on the new episodes will begin this fall. A comedy series, the new incarnation of iCarly is a continuation of the original...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Grown-ish Review: Drunk in Love (Season 4 Episode 2)

After getting arrested by the Mexican police, Zoey and Aaron are held at the police station on Grown-ish Season 4 Episode 2, “Drunk in Love.”. In an episode that is a slight improvement from the premiere, mostly because of the humor packed into it, the lack of action harms it.

