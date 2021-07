Soccer is easily the most global sport of all, with people around the world watching the recent UEFA EURO 2020 where Italy was crowned the winner after countless exciting matches. It is hard to capture that level of excitement in video game form, but EA Sports has done a solid job over the years with the presentation. The upcoming FIFA 22 looks to improve on that even further with new elements of the presentation that look to elevate this year’s game to be even more true to life than ever before.