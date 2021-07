Hybrid working is fast becoming the norm for most organizations these days. The coronavirus pandemic made sure that some organizations switched to remote working to encourage social distancing. This measure has revealed a lot of the advantages to not necessarily being present in the office to do your job. This has given rise to more hybrid working habits as more employees now blend work from different locations: on the go, in the office, at coworking places, or at home. As a company that goes with this style, and needs to do occasional training for employees, there are ways by which you can integrate the training remotely.