Whether you're a person that likes mammals or not, there is a place for all of them. I'm sure there are many Buffalonians just like me that don't really care to have rabbits hopping around their yards. I know that most people consider rabbits the most cutest and nicest things ever, but they can be very messy and annoying around the house at times in my opinion. Here is one of my biggest issues, I just took up a new hobby, Ok, I'll just put it out there, it's gardening. The main problem that I have is figuring out a way to keep the rabbits away.