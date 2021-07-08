“The Bug That Rocked” w/ Generation Zedd

An evening with “The Bug That Rocked!” featuring members and friends of the Vibe Tribe’s own OLD DEAD BUG! Geoffrey Nixon skirts the country to play Bug Music for you and will include a few new original tunes! Get ready to “Cut A Rug” with OLD DEAD BUG and groove through melodic memories of a group once so ubiquitous to the Bay Area and the South First Street music scene! Special Guest, Generation Zedd, will be opening this evening with their own blend of 90s grunge, punk and alternative! So be there or be square! San Pedro Square, that is!