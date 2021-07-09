Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Take Five: Bond bulls, China's conundrums and U.S. earnings

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - 1/NO PRISONERS IN BOND LAND

Bond bulls are out in force and they take no prisoners. Ten-year Treasury yields have tumbled to 1.3%, recording their second biggest daily drop of 2021 on Tuesday. UK and German yields are at their lowest in months.

Reflation, it appears, no longer holds sway. That doesn't mean investors are suddenly positioning for a slowdown. The message is perhaps more that economic growth has peaked and any inflation pick-up will prove transitory.

Concern about China's outlook and a surge in coronavirus variants adds to the caution, while the ECB has just tweaked its inflation target, another sign it will stay dovish.

Many betting on higher yields as inflation returns were forced to backtrack to cut losses -- another warning to those thinking about taking on a four-decade rally in bonds.

- Reflation rethink sends bond markets into a spin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvsqH_0arrPaF400

2/CHINESE CONTRADICTIONS

The Chinese tech sector is taking a drubbing as Beijing's newly-empowered Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) cracks down further on its heavyweights.

Latest target, ride-hailing giant Didi Global (DIDI.N), has seen its market value fall by a third in the week since it listed in New York. Others (.HSTECH) are sharply down too amid sweeping changes to data and fund-raising rules.

Investors are nervous: Is China opening up or forcing firms to come home? Is Beijing curtailing monopolies and controlling data or trying to reduce risk and improve standards?

There are other conundrums too. The economy is seen chugging along, even if Thursday's Q2 GDP data could confirm a slight loss of momentum after a bumper Q1. But a surprise announcement that Beijing could cut banks' reserve requirement ratios suggests to some not all may be well.

The People's Bank of China delivered such a cut on Friday, which will release about 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin the post-COVID economic recovery.

-UPDATE 1-China cuts reserve requirements to support economic recovery

-EXPLAINER-Is China set to cut RRR soon? What are the implications? –

-China's powerful internet regulator flexes muscles with Didi probe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXKHF_0arrPaF400

3/ CORPORATE CHECK-INS

The second-quarter earnings season could establish a high-water mark for the rebound U.S. corporate profits have undergone since last year's coronavirus-induced pain.

Overall, S&P 500 company earnings are estimated to have climbed a whopping 65.4% year on year, according to Refinitiv IBES, possibly the biggest percentage growth since Q4 2009, when companies were emerging from the Great Financial Crisis.

However, expectations of slowing economic growth in the second half of 2021 have recently contributed to a rally in U.S. Treasuries, taking benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest since February.

Banks highlight the week's crop of results, with Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) due to report. Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) and Kansas City Southern also report.

-PREVIEW-U.S. banks to see big jump in Q2 profits before results return to normal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVHMX_0arrPaF400

4/ JAYTALKING

On Wednesday and Thursday, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has one of his twice yearly get-togethers with U.S. Congress and it couldn't be more timely.

His view on why bond markets seem to have suddenly given up on the reflation trade is what every global investor is currently trying to work out, so tune in.

Elsewhere the Bank of Japan is unlikely to shift away from ultra supportive policies when it meets Friday.

Though the Bank of Canada is expected to trim its $3 billion Canadian dollar a month bond buying programme to $2 billion CAD. In emerging markets, the focus will be on Turkey on Wednesday, with searing inflation making it tough for its central bank governor to deliver the rate cuts President Tayyip Erdogan hired him for.

- EXCLUSIVE-BOJ seen cutting this year's growth forecast as COVID-19 curbs hurt outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRAtz_0arrPaF400

5/ OIL BRINKMANSHIP

The public spat at OPEC+ between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has left oil markets in limbo.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are at odds over a proposed deal that would have included bringing more oil to the market -- potentially cooling a rally that has seen prices hit 2-1/2 year highs. Russia is trying to mediate but new talks are yet to be scheduled.

Without a deal, the default is to leave production unchanged, possibly pushing prices higher. But others point out that a lack of cohesion across the group could lead to members ramping up production and ignoring output targets, which could push prices down.

Either way, one thing is sure: more volatility lies ahead.

-Saudi-UAE still at impasse as Russia steps in to rescue OPEC+ deal

($1 = 6.4831 Chinese yuan renminbi)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eAJK_0arrPaF400

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Bond#Bond Markets#Treasury#German#Ecb#Backtrack#Chinese#Cac#Rrr#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#Delta Air Lines#Unitedhealth Group#Federal Reserve#U S Congress#The Bank Of Japan#The Bank Of Canada#Cad#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China hack backs White House into a corner

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - When China messes with U.S. companies, the White House has three tools at its disposal: shame, tariffs and sanctions. Only the last one might work, and it’s the hardest to deploy. The United States, European Union, Japan and other allies on Monday called out Beijing for...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar, yen advance as Delta variant dampens risk appetite

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more...
BusinessCNBC

Gold prices rise due to lower U.S. bond yields and virus worries

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,814.38 per ounce by 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% at $1,816.40. Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and concerns over a global economic recovery slowdown due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Fall on Capital Flight, Covid Risks

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points. The US Dollar extended gains against ASEAN currencies as Covid cases swell. Capital flight woes upside factor: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP. ASEAN event risks include the Bank of Indonesia and Singapore inflation data. US...
Economyrock947.com

China likely to keep lending benchmark LPR steady in July, outlook divided

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4%...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Industrykitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as greenback gains, crude oil drops

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices hitting...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Fitch affirms Malaysia at BBB+ with stable outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook. Malaysia's rating balances prospects for strong and broad-based medium-term growth and persistent current account surpluses with a highly diversified export base, against high public debt, a low government revenue base and lingering political uncertainty, the rating agency said in a statement.
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK 30-year bond yields fall to five-month low

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British 30-year and 20-year. government bond yields sank to their lowest level in five months. on Monday, tracking a similar fall in yields for U.S. Treasuries. and bolstered by comments by a Bank of England policymaker. pushing back against tighter policy. Thirty-year gilt yields sank...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Stablecoins should be regulated like banks and central bank digital currencies could tame these 'wildcat' crypto tokens, according to research from the Fed and Yale

Researchers at the Federal Reserve and Yale University have released a report titled 'Taming the Wildcat Stablecoins.'. The report suggested stablecoins should be regulated like banks, and promoted CBDCs. The report preceded the Treasury's working group meeting Monday on stablecoins. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil retreats with OPEC+ deal

Oil in London declined to the lowest level in five weeks after OPEC+ agreed to boost production into 2022, while a surge of the delta coronavirus variant threatened the rebound in the global economy. Brent futures lost as much as 2.9 percent. OPEC and its allies will add 400,000 barrels...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Bond Market Pricing In At Least One Interest Rate Hike In 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop. Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength. Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid. The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks slide, bond yields dip as inflation worries linger

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors grappled with fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed an economy in strong recovery mode. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose...
Stocksbluzz.org

Asia Stock Laggards China and Japan Get Love From UBS, Aberdeen

(Bloomberg) — Asia’s two biggest economies are showing some signs of getting to grips with problems that weighed on their financial markets in the first half of the year, and that may bode well for their equities. That’s the view of UBS Global Wealth Management and Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd.,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy