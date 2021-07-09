BANDERA — On the morning of July 6th, 2021, Barbara Ott, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and follower of Christ passed away peacefully at the age of 79 after a courageous battle with lung disease. Barbara was born on August 12th, 1941 to Ervin and Clyde Toerck in Goliad, Texas. After graduating from Goliad High School, she enjoyed working 40 years for Southwestern Bell. When she retired in 1998, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of traveling the country with her husband in their motorhome. Barbara loved to travel and explore every part of this world, always accompanied by people she adored and making new friends along the way. She enjoyed the outdoors. She loved listening to the birds sing and she was fascinated by the arrangement of every petal on the different flowers. She loved walking the beaches, listening to the waves come in and watching the sun set. She thanked the Lord for every day she was given.