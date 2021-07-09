Wrestling opened the big wide world to Clark

One could rightfully claim that Jake Clark of St. Joseph wrestled his way to success – and in more ways than one. Born in Waconia and raised in the Twin Cities area, Clark, who is now 41, grew up with a single mother, Tami, and an older brother, Joey. The family was very poor financially, but a tight bond of grit and determination held them together, and when Jake discovered the joy of wrestling at age 4, he never stopped, never looked back. It was brother Joey, a school wrestler, who introduced him to the sport.