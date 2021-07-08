Cancel
What the GDPR Freakout Can Teach Us About a Cookieless Future

By Kristina Prokop, CEO, co-founder, Eyeota
AdWeek
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past May marked the three-year implementation anniversary of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). If you’re one of the many marketers who failed to note the coming and going of this milestone, it might be because the looming disruption of the shift to a cookieless world (albeit, a delayed but still inevitable one) makes the impact of GDPR on your marketing plans look minuscule by comparison.

#Data Protection#European Union#Data Retention#Marketing Strategies#The European Union#Gdpr#Omnichannel Marketing#Eu#Crm
