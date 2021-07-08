What the GDPR Freakout Can Teach Us About a Cookieless Future

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. My Zoom Call with Gaurav Munjal, who is in Dubai at the time of this call is 15 minutes late and starts as soon as he finishes one of his investor meetings over Zoom for another fundraise. The pandemic has brought new learnings methods even for investors as the edtech market brought an unprecedented change. Valued at $2 Billion in November 2020 in their last investment round, Unacademy is upping the game, as I pen down this story another edtech leader has been declared the most valuable startup in the country making edtech the most efficacious of all. Read on to know what this unicorn can teach you about the changing lesson plan in edtech.