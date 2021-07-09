Cancel
50th Park Point 5-Miler Includes Post Race Celebration

By Chris Allen
 11 days ago
After 50 years, the Park Point 5-Miler becomes one of the oldest races and will return at 6:30 pm on Thursday, July 15th, and includes a 2-mile walk. The interesting story behind this race is it was the first one to come back for Grandma's Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation after COVID-19 shut everything down. It was the first race to feature the wave start with shutes and had some other events that were socially distanced.

Duluth, MN
