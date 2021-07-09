Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishing Schedule: Week of July 12

As mentioned in last week’s column July 14 is the transition day from conservative wild king salmon season regulations — to more liberal fishing opportunities aimed at harvesting more abundant pink, chum, sockeye, and coho salmon resources. By the time this column is published in Friday’s paper some Mat-Su anglers will already be taking advantage of the new season’s opportunities. If you are unfamiliar with regulations for specific locations be sure to do a check and see which of these options may apply. Most of them apply through out the Susitna River drainage, however, some specific waters of the Susitna River drainage remain under single -hook artificial lure regulations. Time restrictions also remain in effect on the fishery near Larson Creek up the Talkeetna River. The number of pink, chum, sockeye, and chum salmon in Mat-Su streams will be relatively low through this weekend, however, the new liberalizations will provide some anglers a better opportunity to catch and harvest some of those salmon that are now starting to enter Mat-Su freshwaters.