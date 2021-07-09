Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishing Schedule: Week of July 12

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 10 days ago

The Chitina Subdistrict will open for a 168-hour period from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 12 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net fishery remains closed to the retention of king salmon. King salmon incidentally taken must be released immediately and may not be removed from the water before being released.

www.deltanewsweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Sockeye Salmon#Ahtna Inc#Fairbanks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
Related
Klamath, CAKTVL

Department of Fish and Wildlife relocating 1.1 million hatchery salmon

Siskiyou County — For the first time in its nearly 70-year history, the Iron Gate Fish Hatchery in Hornbrook will not be delivering any salmon into the Klamath River due to the ongoing drought. The approximately 1.1 million salmon at the facility will instead be diverted to a secondary location to be stored until conditions improve.
Pocatello, IDidaho.gov

F&G Commission approves fall Chinook, coho salmon fishing seasons

At their meeting July 14 in Pocatello, Fish and Commissioners approved fall Chinook and coho salmon fishing seasons. The preseason forecast for fall Chinook salmon of 24,710 adults is similar to last year’s return of 27,322, and the coho forecast of 14,000 is nearly double last year’s return of 7,797.
Chinook, WAwa.gov

Several Puget Sound-area waters closing to Chinook salmon fishing

OLYMPIA – Several Puget Sound waters will close earlier than anticipated to fishing for or retention of Chinook salmon, state salmon managers announced today. The closures – in Marine Area 5 (Sekiu), the Tulalip Bubble, and the Skykomish River – are due in part to higher-than-expected catch rates and significant angler participation, as well as low returns to some hatcheries.
Klamath, CAtrinityjournal.com

Salmon season opens on Klamath, Trinity rivers

Fishing regulations for the spring chinook fishery in the Klamath River Basin remain in effect following the June meeting of the California Fish and Game Commission. The commission did vote to list upper Klamath and Trinity River spring chinook salmon as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act. Sport fishing regulatory changes implemented during species candidacy remain in effect.
Williamston, NCDaily Advance

Record fish landed in Roanoke River

WILLIAMSTON – Most fishing stories end up with the words “I had a big one, but it got away”. Fortunately for Rocky Baker of Four Oaks those words were never uttered. At 9:45 p.m. on the Roanoke River near Williamston, Baker snagged a blue catfish weighing in at a whopping 127.1 pounds. This catch logged in a new state record.
Gunnison, COpagosasprings.com

More rivers closing for fishing

Due to low flows and warm water temperatures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to voluntarily avoid fishing after noon on the 4-mile section of Tomichi Creek that runs through CPW’s Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area, located just east of Gunnison, Colo. The voluntary fishing closure is in effect immediately.
Hobbiesalaskareporter.com

Chinook salmon fishing on Yukon River closed again this year

Yukon First Nations are being asked to forgo fishing for chinook salmon again this year, because of low numbers coming up the Yukon River. High water in the river is also a factor. The Yukon Salmon Sub-Committee, a non-government advisory body, made the recommendation on Monday. “We’ve heard the cries...
Hobbiesalaskasnewssource.com

Ship Creek fishing season extended for king salmon, limits increased

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fishing season for king salmon on Ship Creek is being extended by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Possession and bag limits are also increasing starting this week. The extension goes into effect on Wednesday and lasts through July 31, according to a release...
Hobbiesdakotacountrymagazine.com

SD Missouri River Fishing Report July 5th, 2021

Like us on Facebook for up to date information on the Missouri River Region!. Fishing Update for The Missouri River in South Dakota. The weather this week is a mixed bag with temperatures all over the place and even a chance of rain. Bring plenty of water, bug spray, and sunscreen along. Expect busy boat ramps and fish cleaning stations. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River in central South Dakota and good luck catching!
HobbiesChico Enterprise-Record

North state fishing report for week of July 9

LAKE OROVILLE: The Bidwell Canyon is expected to be out of the water as of this weekend, but a low-water ramp has been extended at the Spillway requiring a 4xD tow vehicle to launch with the gate opening at 5 a.m. King salmon are the top species, and it remains quality over quantity. Brett Brady of Bare Bones Guide Service had an incredible guide trip with nine salmon out of 12 hookups with two fish over 10 pounds. Rolling herring or anchovies behind an 8-inch Tornado 360 or TopCoat green/chrome flasher is the best technique as the hoochie bite has slowed. Trollers have to be cautious as working deep water will result in hitting the tops of the submerged trees in 80 to 90 feet of water. Bass fishing remains wide open for numbers with a variety of techniques including topwater, plastics, jigs, or tubes, but finding consistent quality is a challenge. The lake dropped from 33 to 31 percent.
Food & Drinkstananachiefs.org

UPDATE: Salmon on the Yukon River

Tanana Chiefs Conference acknowledges that salmon is life to our people living on the Yukon River. Our Athabascan people are resilient and have relied upon many species of animals and fish to survive and to continue our traditional way of life. Protecting subsistence is the top priority for Team TCC.
KYUK

Selling Dip Net Fish From The Kuskokwim

Bethel resident Fran Reich is talking about how and why he is using a dip net on the Kuskokwim River this season to catch salmon to sell commercially.
Frontiersman

Bait, multiple hooks, and 24-hour salmon fishing

As mentioned in last week’s column July 14 is the transition day from conservative wild king salmon season regulations — to more liberal fishing opportunities aimed at harvesting more abundant pink, chum, sockeye, and coho salmon resources. By the time this column is published in Friday’s paper some Mat-Su anglers will already be taking advantage of the new season’s opportunities. If you are unfamiliar with regulations for specific locations be sure to do a check and see which of these options may apply. Most of them apply through out the Susitna River drainage, however, some specific waters of the Susitna River drainage remain under single -hook artificial lure regulations. Time restrictions also remain in effect on the fishery near Larson Creek up the Talkeetna River. The number of pink, chum, sockeye, and chum salmon in Mat-Su streams will be relatively low through this weekend, however, the new liberalizations will provide some anglers a better opportunity to catch and harvest some of those salmon that are now starting to enter Mat-Su freshwaters.
Hobbiesthecommunityvoice.com

Sportsman's report Sport salmon fishing

Fishing sites are agog over the big hogs they are hauling in during sport salmon season. Many commercial boats post pictures of their smiling customers with their two-fish daily limit. Private ocean-going boats often keep their photos to themselves as well as to the who, how, where, and when as any experienced fisher knows, if you post it, they will come.
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

Broad River smallmouth bass fishing report for mid-July

A day of smallmouth fishing with guides Mike McSwain and Willlie Dial of Broad River Smallmouth offered a glimpse into one of the best smallmouth fisheries in the Carolinas. The fishing is outstanding on the Broad River for smallmouth bass right now in the heat of summer. And that goes for any section of the river. And that also goes for big bronzebacks.
Hobbiesdeltanewsweb.com

Rod Loaner Program Will Be Reinstated at Select ADF&G Offices

Beginning July 15, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game – Division of Sport Fish is reinstating the Rod Loaner Program at participating offices across the state. The Rod Loaner Program lends fishing equipment to anglers at no cost for a period of no more than three days. There are six offices across the state that participate in the Rod Loaner Program. While equipment selections vary by office, gear type includes open water and ice fishing gear.
Hobbiesktna.org

Fish and Game loosens King Salmon restrictions on the Little Susitna River

Fishermen in the Mat-Su Valley were granted an additional opportunity to harvest a king salmon over the holiday weekend. On July 2nd, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced that they were reopening the Little Susitna River to harvesting kings. The annual limit will be restricted to two king salmon, 20 inches or greater in length.
HobbiesSonoma Index Tribune

Fishing the river of my dreams

Norman Maclean, author of “A River Runs Through It,” said: “I am haunted by waters.”. Me too, although instead of haunted I’d say “beguiled.” I cannot pass a pond, lake, creek, river, bay or ocean beach without wondering if there are fish there, musing, “If I only had a rod and a few flies I’d play with those fish.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy