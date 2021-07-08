2531 N North County Line, Grandview, WA 98930

Drive down a private drive to a beautiful 4+BD/3BA Log Home that sits on 3.01acres. Acreage includes approx. 1 acre of apples.This home boasts 2 living spaces a bathroom, dining room and kitchen on the main level. Upstairs you will find a master that includes a brand new shower and double sink. 3 more bedrooms are on the 2nd level as well. The basement has an additional room that includes a fireplace. It is currently used as a workout room. The laundry room has massive amounts of storage space too! Your biggest decision is which porch to sit on!